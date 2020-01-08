AUBURN — A Lewiston man involved with the 2018 melee near Kennedy Park that left a man dead was sentenced Monday in Androscoggin County Superior Court to seven days in jail and a $300 fine.

Pierre Musafiri, 23, was facing a misdemeanor assault charge for kicking Donald Giusti while he lay badly injured on Knox Street after a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park on June 12, 2018.

Several members of Giusti’s family sat near the back of the courtroom and watched as Musafiri was sentenced.

Patrick Nickerson, Musafiri’s attorney, told the Giusti family that Musafiri expressed that “he is sorry for what he did, that what he did was a mistake and that he can’t take it back.”

“He told me to express his sorrow for what happened and that he takes responsibility for his conduct,” Nickerson said.

After the sentencing, Musafiri immediately was taken into custody.

