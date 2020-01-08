NEW YORK — With 15 nominations, Netflix is the top contender at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The streaming juggernaut scored nominations for outstanding drama series (“The Politician”), outstanding reality program (“Queer Eye”) and outstanding limited series (“When They See Us,” “Tales of the City”). Three Netflix shows will compete for outstanding comedy series: “Dear White People,” “Sex Education” and “One Day at a Time.”
HBO followed Netflix with eight nominations, while NBC, ABC and CBS scored four nominations each. GLAAD announced 176 nominees in 30 categories on Wednesday.
Nominees for outstanding film (wide release) are “Rocketman,” “Bombshell,” “Downton Abbey,” “Booksmart” and “Judy.” Outstanding drama series has 10 nominees, including “Pose,” “Euphoria” and “Killing Eve.”
Ten acts will compete for outstanding music artist including rappers Lil Nas X, Young M.A and Kevin Abstract, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, sister duo Tegan & Sara, veteran singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and pop singers Adam Lambert, Kim Petras, Mika and King Princess.
The GLAAD Media Awards will host two ceremonies, the first in New York on March 19 and another in Los Angeles on April 16.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
