BRUNSWICK – Alice Lightwood Doerr died Dec. 24, 2019.

Born in 1923 in Waynesboro, Pa., she graduated from Westtown School (1940), Swarthmore College (BA 1943), and Cornell University (MA 1971). She held several journalistic jobs in New York City, she married and had three children (two daughters and a son).

She held various research jobs at Cornell University for 20 years. Retired to a Nova Scotia farm, she married Herbert E. Doerr Jr. and they settled in Maine. They moved to Thorton Oaks retirement community in 2000.

Her husband, Herbert, died Oct. 6, 2010. She is survived by her children; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

