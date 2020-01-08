PORTLAND – Betty Ruth (Harmon) Cribby, 87, passed away peacefully at The Cedars on Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born June 5, 1932 to Lillian and Russell Harmon of Gorham, Maine. Betty graduated from Gorham High School in 1950. She met the love of her life Ralph Cribby whom she married on June 18, 1955 and began a life together in South Portland, a community she would spend the rest of her life in. Ralph was a hardworking, kind spirited, no-nonsense mechanic and firefighter. His hard work and acumen propelled him into becoming his own business owner. Betty worked equally hard, raising their four children and building a loving, warm, welcoming home filled with humor. They had many friends in the South Portland community.

When Ralph passed in 1982, Betty’s practical spirit did not waver. In addition to helping her oldest sons keep Ralph’s business running, she enrolled in a CNA course. After graduating, she began a career in nursing that would last for over 30 years. She did private work as well as worked in several facilities. She ended her career working for the Sisters of Mercy. She forged deep friendships with the retired nuns, and her quiet charisma, ready sense of humor, and giving spirit charmed them all.

She also kept her home a warm, welcoming place for all. Her house was always open for friends, family, and friends of family. She loved cats and dogs, and there was rarely fewer than four pets in the home at any given time. Betty could be counted on to be working on her needlepoint or reading, another passion, in her high-backed chair, a cat draped over the top, another along her side, and a dog at her feet. Betty had the most magical combination of a giving, generous spirit, with the most sturdy, tough soul that could command any animal or any room. Everyone and every creature was welcome in her home. She kept her door unlocked, and she kept a blanket and pillows by her couch, encouraging anyone to stay.

She wanted nothing more in life than to nurture her gardens, her home, and mostly, her family. Betty was staunchly supportive of her four children: Cindy, Bruce, David, and Dan, and she created a sanctuary of support for them and their friends and family.

She and Ralph had a camp on Forest Lake where they welcomed everyone to enjoy the spoils of the waterfront cottage. All of her children felt welcome to bring any and all of their friends to this idyllic retreat.

In Betty’s later years, she enjoyed the daily company of her children’s visits. Cindy lived with Betty and took on the gloriously inspired work of gardening and caring for her mother. David rarely missed a day to visit with his mother, and they enjoyed the quiet companionship of mutual interests and deep, family bonds. They enjoyed many excursions to ocean side restaurants. Her oldest, Bruce, also rarely missed a time to visit with his mother. Her youngest, Daniel, moved away with Karen in 1985, but they were constantly in touch, with yearly visits, where Betty helped in their gardens.

Her last days were filled with her inimitable spirit of ready humor and giving. All who knew her loved her.

Betty was preceded in her death by Ralph Cribby, her husband of 30 years, her three sisters, Barbara (Harmon) Keene, Fran (Harmon) Brown, and Janice (Harmon) Muehle; and son-in-law Malcom Blodgett.

Betty is survived by her four children and their families, Cindy Blodgett, Bruce Cribby, David Cribby, and Daniel Cribby (Karen). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Lourie (Jennifer), Casey Cribby (Marigan), Corey and his partner Tara; and by three great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilion Kolbe Catholic Church, Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in her memory to:

The Animal Refuge League, P.O.

Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or to:

South Portland

Fire/Rescue

684 Broadway

South Portland, ME 04106

