PORTLAND – Robert Allie White Sr., 66, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born in Portland on Jan. 29, 1953, the son of the late Allie Jr. and Sylvia (Wilcox) White.After graduating from the class of 1971 at Portland High School, Robert went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Afterwards, he worked for Portland Taxi and later owned and operated Northeast Taxi and South Street Auto in Gorham.He enjoyed playing pool and spending time with friends and family.Robert is predeceased by a sister, Gloria Charron.He is survived by his son, Robert A. White Jr., and his family of Portland; stepson, Michael Gleason of Portland; his sisters, Donna Grigg and her husband, Stephen, of Limerick and Cindy White of California; and his favorite aunt, Deanna Wilcox.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m., at the Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 1571 Washington Ave., Portland. Burial will follow with USAF Honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

