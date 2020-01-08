About 2.1 million passengers rode Greater Portland Metro buses in 2019, setting a new record for the region’s largest public transit service.

Last year’s ridership was about 200,000 boardings, or 8 percent, higher than the previous record total in 2018, Metro said in a news release. The new record confirms steadily growing use of the service over the past six years, Metro General Manager Greg Jordan said.

“With transit boardings increasing 45 percent since 2013, we’re seeing there is strong demand for improved public transit in our region, and that transit works in Maine,” Jordan said in the release.

Metro has added new lines and transit pass programs to increase ridership in the past few years, including a 2015 initiative to give Portland High School students transit passes.

Metro also launched a successful commuter service, the Breez, to communities north of Portland that received permanent funding last year.

In late 2018, it started the Husky Line, a limited-stop bus service connecting the University of Southern Maine campuses in Gorham and Portland, which offers passes for USM students and staff. Maine Medical Center last year implemented a free transit pass for its 10,000 employees in and around Portland.

This year, Metro, along with the South Portland Bus Service and Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach Transit, will enact new fares and an electronic ticketing system that works with smart cards or a mobile phone app. Metro also plans to update bus routes on the Portland peninsula to make them faster and more efficient.

