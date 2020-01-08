Arrests

12/30 at 1:54 a.m. Paul D. Grandmaison, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Read Street by Officer Theodor Ehmer on an outstanding warrant.

12/30 at 3:10 a.m. Derek Denike, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/30 at 8:05 p.m. Edwin Orlando Santos, 18, of Auburn, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of operating without a license.

12/30 at 9:30 p.m. Jennifer Schwicker, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Lawn Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of assault.

12/31 at 1:45 a.m. Jennifer Cobb, 41, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

12/31 at 10:04 a.m. Ja’quan Darnell Walker, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer James Oliver on charges of operating without a license, refusing to sign uniform traffic ticket and suspended registration.

12/31 at 6:15 p.m. Alfred Katiko Charles, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charges of violation of conditional release and two counts of violation of protection order.

12/31 at 8:40 p.m. Devin Carl Doyon, 31, of Baileyville, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Curran Huff on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/1 at 12:30 a.m. Tyler Conant, 23, of Rockland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of assault.

1/1 at 12:30 a.m. Kyle Falkenmeyer, 29, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of assault.

1/1 at 12:30 a.m. Anthony Howell, 28, of Saugus, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of assault.

1/1 at 3:47 a.m. Najma Abdullahi, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Theodor Ehmer on two outstanding warrants.

1/1 at 11:57 a.m. Vanessa A. Lazaro, 21, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

1/1 at 12:33 p.m. Charlene Constable, 47, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on Massachusetts Avenue by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of operating without a license.

1/1 at 9:34 p.m. Dean N. Habibazi, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of aggravated assault.

1/1 at 9:38 p.m. Tyler Giambattista, 23, of Rumford, was arrested on School Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/2 at midnight. Daryl Wesley Terry, 21, of Baldwin, was arrested on State Street by Officer Craig Roy on three outstanding warrants.

1/2 at 3 p.m. Patrick Guy Mullen, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Washburn Avenue by Officer Stacey Brookner on charges of terrorizing and violation of conditional release.

1/2 at 8:13 p.m. David N. Santamore, 36, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on three counts of violation of conditional release and charges of assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

1/2 at 9:16 p.m. David N. Santamore, 36, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on three counts of violation of conditional release and charges of criminal mischief.

1/3 at 10:54 a.m. Daniyah Kazadi, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of suspended registration and an outstanding warrant.

1/3 at 2:40 p.m. Merveil Kindundu, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Mark Keller on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

1/3 at 7 p.m. Louis Berlepsch, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on two outstanding warrants.

1/4 at 12:02 a.m. Daniel Quinho, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of operating without a license.

1/4 at 12:05 a.m. Ermino G. Magno, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on three outstanding warrants.

1/4 at 2:24 a.m. David Bryer, 25, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Jetport Boulevard by Officer Kyle Vaught on charges of assault and criminal restraint.

1/4 at 9:20 a.m. Fatiema Green, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/4 at 10:03 a.m. Kevin Bradeen, 40, of Gorham, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/4 at 6:02 p.m. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Michael J. Bennis on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

1/5 at 2:39 a.m. Joshua Walker, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Glenwood Avenue by Officer Zachary Theriault on two outstanding warrants.

1/5 at 12:12 p.m. Sherene M. Guiliani, 32,of Limington, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Brian Rollins on an outstanding warrant.

1/5 at 4:47 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

1/5 at 6:36 p.m. Steven Gendron, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of attachment of illegal plates.

