SOUTH PORTLAND — The Maine Presidential Primary and a special state referendum will be held March 3. Absentee ballots are available now through Feb. 27. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 767-3201 for more information, including registering to vote. Anyone wishing to change their party enrollment must do so at least 15 days before the election. Unenrolled voters may register with a party anytime, including on Election Day. Only enrolled voters can vote in a primary election.

In addition, various political parties in the city will also be holding their own caucuses. The South Portland Republican Party will hold its caucus at 9 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the Senior Wing at the South Portland Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. The South Portland Democratic Party caucus will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 8, also in the Senior Wing of the community center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

