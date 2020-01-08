BUXTON — Retired Buxton Police Officer Francis Pulsoni was elected handily Tuesday in a three-way race to fill a Board of Selectmen vacancy.

In a special election with a low voter turnout, Pulsoni tallied 381 votes defeating Caleb Porter with 146 and former longtime Selectman Clifford Emery, 88.

Pulsoni replaces Jean Harmon, who resigned last October, and the three-year term expires in June.

Pulsoni could not be reached by telephone before the election or on Wednesday for comment.

Emery previously served 21 years on the board with several years as board chairman.

Neither Emery nor Porter could be reached before the American Journal’s Wednesday deadline.

Harmon resigned after she was convicted Oct. 7 in York County Superior Court for disorderly conduct, a Class E misdemeanor, for slapping a town employee on Oct. 3 last year. Harmon pleaded no contest.

In this week’s special election to fill the vacancy, Town Clerk John Myers reported 617 ballots cast from 6,240 registered voters representing a 9.73% voter turnout.

He said early Tuesday before the polls opened that he estimated the special election would cost between $1,200 and $1,500.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: