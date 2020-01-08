Police in York County arrested a Waterboro man after construction workers accused him of shooting at them while they were excavating at a property near his home.

Stephen Rosettti Photo courtesy York County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Rosetti, 66, of Lords Road in Waterboro was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

The construction workers were working at a site on Lords Road when they called police about 1 p.m. to report that they saw a man shooting at them.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and the York County’s version of a SWAT team responded to the area, secured a perimeter and attempted to talk with Rossetti, who was inside a home on Lords Road.

Rossetti surrendered peacefully to officers around 3:45 p.m. and was transported to York County Jail. Bail for Rossetti had not been set by Wednesday evening.

