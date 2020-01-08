DURHAM, N.H. — Maddy McVicar paced a 21-7 run with eight points to open the second half as the University of Maine took control in beating the University of New Hampshire 67-50 Wednesday night in an America East women’s basketball game.

McVicar finished with a team-leading 17 points for Maine (6-11, 2-1), Maeve Carroll had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Anne Simon chipped in with 13 points.

Greely graduate Ashley Storey led New Hampshire (4-11, 1-2) with 17 points.

BATES 58, NORWICH 41: Mia Roy had career highs of 24 points and seven steals as the Bobcats (7-5) used a 20-8 third-quarter run to pull away, downing the Cadets (3-8) in a nonconference game at Northfield, Vermont.

Taylor McVeigh grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds and dished out five assists for Bates.

Riley Bennett led Norwich with 15 points, and Caileigh Travers had a game-high 15 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 96, UCONN-AVERY POINT 65: Aija Andrews scored 28 points and Amanda Brett had 21 in leading the SeaWolves (14-2) to a nonconference victory over Avery Point (7-3) at Groton, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW HAMPSHIRE 57, MAINE 51: Nick Guadarrama’s 3-pointer blunted a Maine rally that saw the Black Bears (4-12, 0-2 America East) claw back from a 43-29 deficit with 11:35 to play to within a basket (50-48) with 3:29 left. Guadarrama’s shot started a game-ending 7-3 run for the Wildcats (8-7, 1-1), at Durham, New Hampshire.

Josh Hopkins had 16 points and Chris Lester 14 to lead UNH.

Andrew Fleming scored 14 for the Black Bears. Sergio El Darwich, whose nine points led Maine’s 19-7 run, finished with 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 70, UCONN-AVERY POINT 51: Pedro Fonseca’s 19 points paced Southern Maine CC (12-4) to victory over the Pointers (5-7) in a nonconference game at Groton, Connecticut.

Ian Regan added 10 points for the SeaWolves.

(10) FLORIDA STATE 78, WAKE FOREST 68: Devin Vassell scored 17 points and the visiting Seminoles (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat the Demon Deacons (8-6, 1-3).

WEST VIRGINIA: The Big 12 Conference fined Coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at No. 3 Kansas.

Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.

HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: Shannon Douglas’ pass sent Jordan Colbert on a breakaway for the tying goal 2:05 into the second period as the Huskies (5-8-2) got a tie against the Purple Knights (3-11-3) in a nonconference game at South Burlington, Vermont.

Maddie Gervais scored 5:08 into the first to give St. Michael’s an early lead with assists from Jordan Monbouquette and Callie Wiley.

Whitney Padgett stopped 29 shots for Southern Maine, and Gabriella Dicomitis had 30 saves for the Purple Knights.

FOOTBALL

WISCONSIN: All-America center Tyler Biadasz said he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

SAN DIEGO STATE: Rocky Long is retiring as coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games.

He will be replaced by Brady Hoke, a former head coach at Ball State, SDSU and Michigan, the school said. Hoke will be elevated from defensive line coach.

MICHIGAN STATE: George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85.

Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Perles’ death Wednesday.

Perles was elected to the Michigan State Board of Trustees in 2006 and was re-elected eight years later. He resigned in November 2018, citing his age and his struggles with Parkinson’s disease.

MINNESOTA: Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declared for the NFL draft, skipping his final two years of eligibility after earning consensus All-American honors and tying the single-season program record with seven interceptions.

GEORGIA: Quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs.

