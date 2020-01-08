WINTHROP — Chloe Arsenault scored 24 points and Boothbay rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit before holding on in a frantic final few seconds to hand Winthrop a 51-49 loss in a Mountain Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.

The victory revived a Boothbay squad trying to solidify its identity in the second half of the season, while also knocking the Ramblers (8-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.

“This means a lot,” Arsenault said. “We know Winthrop is a strong team, we knew they were going to be good. We respect that, but now there are no more undefeated teams in the conference.”

Boothbay (7-2) also got 11 points apiece each from Glory Blethen and Madison Faulkingham. Faulkingham connected three times from beyond the arc.

Winthrop’s Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Kena Souza each scored 12 points.

Arsenault repeatedly sliced her way through the Winthrop defense out of the Seahawks’ half-court offense. She scored 15 of her points after halftime.

“She’s a floor general,” Boothbay Coach Brian Blethen said. “She’s a lunch box kid. She’s a hard-hat, work-her-tail-off type of kid. It’s that work ethic that leads the team, and she’s been that way for her whole career.”

Consecutive steals and layups out of a full-court press for the Ramblers opened a 42-38 lead for the home team with 4:29 remaining in a game that had a total of 10 lead changes. But Winthrop went cold after the momentum shift, and Boothbay went on a 13-2 run to pull ahead 50-44 in the final minute of play.

Arsenault scored six points in the Boothbay run.

“Our main thing is defense,” Arsenault said of holding Winthrop without a field goal for more than four minutes. “We know in close games that we can close it out. We all believe in each other.”

SACOPEE VALLEY 55, HEBRON ACADEMY 25: Kylie Day scored 12 points and Riley Vacchiano had 10 for Hawks (5-3) in a win over the Lumberjacks (1-4) in Hiram.

Sacopee pushed out to a 10-point halftime lead before outscoring Hebron 28-8 in the second half.

Ava Mastroianni paced Hebron with 12 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 72, WISCASSET 19: Jaycee Cole led the Falcons (3-6) with 19 points in a win over the Wolverines (0-8) in Jay.

Katellen Trask had six points for Wiscasset.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Issac Burtis set up Michael Marro’s tying goal with 4:39 left in regulation, then scored 57 seconds into overtime with an assist from Marro as the Dragons (5-5) defeated the Red Eddies (1-7) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Spencer Marquis made 33 saves for the Dragons, allowing only a goal by Marius Morneau.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 6, BRUNSWICK 0: Caroline Tracy scored two goals to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (6-4-2) to a win over the Dragons (1-12) at Sid Watson Arena.

Caroline Audette had a goal and two assists, while Sophia Castagna added a goal and an assist. Cassady Bussiere and Sophia Hartley each had a goal.

Maranda Guimond made 10 saves for the shutout.

Brunswick’s Alamea McCarthy stopped 28 shots.

LEWISTON 6, YARMOUTH 0: Madison Conley scored one goal and assisted on three others as the Blue Devils (11-0) defeated Yarmouth/Freeport (6-8) at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Rebecca Lussier added a goal and two assists, and Paige Pomerleau scored twice for Lewiston, which broke it open with four goals in the third period.

Yarmouth goalie Allie Perrotta made 35 saves.

ST. DOM’S 7, BIDDEFORD 0: West Duffy notched a hat trick and Emma Pelletier had two goals and two assists for St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (8-2) in a win over Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells/Sanford (2-9) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

