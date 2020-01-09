Come to one of two free workshops to learn about renewable energy with Maine Green Power Outreach Coordinator Heather Craig. MGP is a voluntary green power program overseen by the Maine Public Utilities Commission that provides Maine electricity customers the option to support Maine-made renewable energy on the electric bills. Heather will discuss the importance of advocating for local renewable energy and how easy it is to participate in the program.
Workshops will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. at McArthur Public Library at 270 Main St. in Biddeford.
Questions and comments can be directed towards the Deanna McNamara, children’s librarian, at 207-284-4181 or [email protected] The library also can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mcarthurpubliclibrary/ and on Twitter @McArthurLibrary.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine National Guard veterans watching Iran-Iraq developments with concern
-
American Journal
Planning Board OKs bank, elects Daniel chairman
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Why is Trump so sensitive to criticism?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump not prepared to deal with retaliation for killing of Soleimani
-
American Journal
Repeat parking violators face speedier towing in Westbrook