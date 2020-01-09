Come to one of two free workshops to learn about renewable energy with Maine Green Power Outreach Coordinator Heather Craig. MGP is a voluntary green power program overseen by the Maine Public Utilities Commission that provides Maine electricity customers the option to support Maine-made renewable energy on the electric bills. Heather will discuss the importance of advocating for local renewable energy and how easy it is to participate in the program.

Workshops will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. at McArthur Public Library at 270 Main St. in Biddeford.

Questions and comments can be directed towards the Deanna McNamara, children's librarian, at 207-284-4181 or [email protected]

