The 7th annual Tiger Hockey Alumni game was held on Dec. 28 at the Biddeford Ice arena. There were over 60 players in attendance and over $4,000 was raised for the Desi scholarship fund, the “Jamming for Josh” medical fund and Project Graduation 2020.

Organizers wish to thanks their sponsors. Gold sponsors include: Minuteman Security (Peter Green), Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating (Jim Godbout), Pate Motors (Jim Beaulieu), Ruck Seamless gutters (Billy Ruck) and Biddeford career firefighters (Chris Aberle); Silver sponsors were: ReMax Realty One (Bob and Dan Letellier) and Dead River oil (Dana Guay); and the Bronze sponsor was KP Asphalt (Kurt Pray). Guests of Honor were: Tom and Josh Leblond. Many thanks to the players and to the volunteers who once again made this event a success. Thanks also go out to Justin Rice (referee), Tammy Belanger (photographer) and Biddeford Ice Arena (Craig King).

