The annual Tiger alumni hockey was recently played in Biddeford and raised funds for several charities. Courtesy photo

 

The 7th annual Tiger Hockey Alumni game was held on Dec. 28 at the Biddeford Ice arena. There were over 60 players in attendance and over $4,000 was raised for the Desi scholarship fund, the “Jamming for Josh” medical fund and Project Graduation 2020.

Organizers wish to thanks their sponsors. Gold sponsors include: Minuteman Security (Peter Green), Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating (Jim Godbout), Pate Motors (Jim Beaulieu), Ruck Seamless gutters (Billy Ruck) and Biddeford career firefighters (Chris Aberle); Silver sponsors were: ReMax Realty One (Bob and Dan Letellier) and Dead River oil (Dana Guay); and the Bronze sponsor was KP Asphalt (Kurt Pray). Guests of Honor were: Tom and Josh Leblond. Many thanks to the players and to the volunteers who once again made this event a success. Thanks also go out to Justin Rice (referee), Tammy Belanger (photographer) and Biddeford Ice Arena (Craig King).

filed under:
Courier Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles