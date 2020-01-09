NEW HIRES

Brian Elowe was named the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

He will succeed Bob Clark, who is retiring this spring after 30 years as the Maine clubs’ CEO.

Elowe, of Portland, is the chief client officer for the global professional services firm Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. He has served on the club’s board of directors since 2015. He will take over as CEO on April 1.

Richard Folse joined Evergreen Credit Union as vice president, branch administration.

Folse comes from Gesa Credit Union in Richland, Washington, where he served as assistant vice president.

PROMOTIONS

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services announced it hired Sarah Sherman as director of strategic partnerships.

Sherman has been serving in an interim capacity with the bureau since 2018. She serves as a trustee for the Hendricks Hill Museum on Southport Island and is an angel volunteer for the Lincoln County Recovery Collaborative.

EXPANDING

Portside Real Estate Group is expanding to York County with the opening of an office on Port Road in Kennebunk. The new location is the firm’s first beyond Cumberland County.

Becky Bassett and Grainne Archer of The Bassett Team will be Portside’s first Kennebunk agents, with more team members to follow.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous