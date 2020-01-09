Trump uses his Twitter account like a cudgel. Anyone who crosses him or his “policies” is subject to angry vilification. Impeachment has caused an explosion of tweets.
I am amazed how thin-skinned this bully and this pathetic grifter is. What a pity. Why would a sensitive creature like Trump put himself in a position like the presidency if that position, by definition, exposes the occupant to frequent criticism? (Ask 44 previous presidents.)
Ignorance and malignant narcissism, plain and simple. Trump is ignorant of history, as he doesn’t read. He is purely transactional and manipulative. He has been envious of previous presidents’ adulation without understanding the toll of the job.
In short, he wants the gravy without the meat.
Peter K. Shaw, MD
Falmouth
