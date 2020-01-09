BIDDEFORD — Taking a break from Improv comedy, Nora and Delia Ephron’s award winning play, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” takes the Maine Rep stage for five performances over the next two weekends, opening Friday, Jan. 10, and running Friday and Saturday nights through Jan. 18 at 8 p.m., with a special Sunday matinee on Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

Directed by Abigail Worthing, produced by Maine Rep founders Steve Burnette and David Hanright, and starring Christine Leach, Kate Davis, Gwyneth Jones-Nicholson, Melissa Suey, and Deborah Gordon, “Love Loss and What I Wore” is a collection of monologues and ensemble pieces celebrating and reflecting upon a number of significant moments in women’s lives, both the younger years and not-so-younger years, the happy, and the not-so-happy memories.

“We’re so lucky to have snagged such a talented group of women to perform this wonderful piece of theater, and to make our mark with our first published play of this young company ,” said Maine Rep’s Burnette. “And we felt very comfortable putting this Maine Rep debut piece in the capable directing hands of Abbey, and she has gone beyond what we expected. Folks will be not only be entertained, they’ll be moved to laughter and tears.”

Tickets are $20 for the Friday and Saturday evening performances, and $15 for Sunday’s matinee, and can be purchased online at MaineRepertoryTheater.com or by calling (207) 205-6201. There are some mature themes that may be inappropriate to younger audiences, so parental discretion is advised.

Maine Rep is an intimate theater company producing both published and original works, and serving soda, craft and domestic beer, wine, and popcorn. Maine Rep also encourages patrons to bring along a non-perishable food item to add to their collection of food that they then distribute to the Biddeford’s Seeds of Hope Food Pantry.

Maine Rep is handicap accessible, and located at 40 Main St. in the Pepperell Mill next to Portland Pie in downtown Biddeford.

