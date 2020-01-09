EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because an ankle injury that occurred in practice.

Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury.

“You just trust the doctors and opinions and do whatever it takes to get out there Saturday,” said Thielen, who had seven catches for 129 yards in the 26-20 overtime win last week in the wild-card round at New Orleans. “That’s my mindset. I’m preparing for Saturday. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this team win.”

Thielen played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.

TITANS: Starting linebacker Jayon Brown will miss Tennessee’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens because of an injured shoulder.

The Titans ruled out Brown and wide receiver Adam Humphries for Saturday night’s game. Humphries will miss a sixth straight game because of an ankle injury.

GIANTS: Joe Judge has every intention of bringing old-fashioned blue-collar football back to the struggling New York Giants.

Roughly three minutes after being introduced as the head coach of the Giants, the relative unknown 38-year-old disciple of two of football’s coaching greats set out to answer the question of who is this young man taking over a franchise that has made the playoffs once since the 2011 season.

“What I am about is an old-school physical mentality,” Judge said. “We are going to put a product on the field that this city and region are proud of because this team will represent this area. We will play fast. We will play downhill. We will be aggressive. We will punch you in the nose for 60 minutes and we will play every play with a relentless, competitive attitude.”

Judge refused to answer a question about being the Giants’ second choice, insisting his sole focus is taking advantage of the opportunity he has been given. He said his team will be fundamentally sound and prepared. He said he will take care of his players and asked them to give everything they have.

If that sounds like things that Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Coach Nick Saban would say, it’s not surprising. Judge worked for both men, winning two national titles with Saban and the Crimson Tide and three Super Bowl titles with Belichick and the Patriots.

Judge said Saban taught him to address everyone on not only what they had to do, but how it should look, what they are going to do to get there and why it is important. Belichick made him understand the need to be flexible with his personnel and to make sure they were playing to their strengths.

EAGLES: The team fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Groh joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017, when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis.

Walch joined the team in 2018 as assistant receivers coach and was promoted last year.

