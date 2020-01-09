NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo recorded his first career hat trick and added two assists as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Thursday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Jesper Fast and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

Kreider, Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had two-point games for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 46 saves and collected his second NHL victory in as many starts.

Blake Coleman scored twice and Kevin Rooney added a goal for the Devils, who lost their third straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves before being replaced by Louis Domingue at the start of the third period. Domingue finished with 11 saves.

DeAngelo completed his hat trick by scoring two goals in a 2:54 span in the second period, giving the Rangers a two-goal lead. He became the first Rangers defenseman to score three times since Reijo Ruotsalainen did it on March 17, 1982.

PANTHERS 5, CANUCKS 2: Noel Acciari scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in his first start in three games to lift Florida at home.

Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to move within one point of tying Olli Jokinen for the most in Panthers franchise history (419).

Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, COYOTES 0: Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves and host Tampa Bay won its ninth straight.

Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning, who are one win from tying the franchise record of 10 straight set in February 2019.

OILERS 4, CANADIENS 2: Alex Chiasson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and visiting Edmonton extended its winning streak to three games.

Riley Sheahan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers, who trailed 2-0 in the second period. Mike Smith had 35 saves in his fourth consecutive start.

Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Canadiens, who have dropped eight straight games for the second time this season. Montreal also lost eight straight (0-5-3) from Nov. 16-Dec. 1.

NOTES

SHARKS: Captain and leading scorer Logan Couture will miss about six weeks after breaking his left ankle when he crashed into the boards.

Couture was injured Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis when he collided with Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and banged into the boards. The Sharks said Couture has a small fracture in his left ankle and is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous