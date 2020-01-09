Police investigating a homicide in Newport on Thursday have charged a man with murder in the death of his wife, according to a release from Maine State Police.

In what police are calling a domestic violence homicide, Frederick Allen, 40, was arrested late Thursday afternoon and charged in the death of Anielka Allen, 37, in their home at 16 North St. in Newport where the couple have lived since 2012, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Newport Police called state police detectives to the home after receiving a 911 call at about 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Detectives and evidence technicians were at work in the home Thursday and are expected to continue the investigation at the home Friday.

Frederick Allen is being held at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and is expected to make his first court appearance Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

The body of Anielka Allen was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Friday.

This is the state’s first homicide of 2020.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: