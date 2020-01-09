Stuart Davies has been named the new CEO of Portland-based Ocean Renewable Power Co..

Davies will take over from Chris Sauer, one of the founders of the company, on Jan. 20. Sauer is retiring, a company spokeswoman said.

Davies joined the company’s board of directors earlier this year. He previously had invested in and advised the company, according to a statement issued by ORPC.

“Stuart is a sophisticated leader who will expand ORPC’s business development and sales focus in the U.S., Canada and Chile, and position the company for growth and profitability,” Sauer said in the statement.

Davies said he shared Sauer’s “passion and enthusiasm for ORPC and look(s) forward to his continuing involvement as an adviser to the ORPC team in his retirement.”

ORPC develops projects that harness power from rivers and ocean tides. In 2012, it became the first company in the U.S. to deliver electricity to the grid from tidal turbines with a demonstration project it conducted in Cobscook Bay.

In November, it received two financial boosts, with a $4 million federal grant and $7.5 million in private financing.

Davies is a former chief investment officer of Global Opportunistic Credit and an investment committee member of Sankaty Advisors, which is now known as Bain Capital Credit. He has served on the boards of, or been a board observer for, companies in the energy, industrial manufacturing, food, consumer product, retail and packaging industries.

ORPC has two proprietary river and tidal power generating systems. It was founded in 2004 and now has 30 employees. It has offices in Montreal and Dublin, an operations center and test site in Eastport and Lubec, and a project office in Anchorage, Alaska.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: