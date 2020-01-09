Arrests

1/1 at 3:23 p.m. Adriene Fuller, 36, of Old Blue Point Road, was arrested on Old Blue Point Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/3 at 2 a.m. Chelsea Leigh DiPietro, 30, of Birchwood Road, Gray, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of violating bail condition of release.

1/4 at 1:59 a.m. Kevin Kirk, 23, of Oliver Lane, Cornish, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Little Dolphin Drive by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/4 at 9:39 p.m. Amanda McKee, 38, of Greenville Street, Farmingdale, was arrested on Southborough Drive By Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/5 at 3:40 a.m. Amanda McKee, 38, of Greenville Street, Farmingdale, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating bail condition of release.

Summonses

1/1 at 1:02 a.m. Shawn Lee, 28, of Depot Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/3 at 9:20 a.m. William Wilson, 40, of Dolloff Road, Standish, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

1/5 at 4:23 p.m. Joseph Lydon, 46, of Fengler Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

Fire calls

12/29 at 2:08 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

12/29 at 4:05 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Tenney Lane.

12/29 at 4:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/29 at 9:42 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Benoit Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

12/30 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm call on Municipal Drive.

12/30 at 8:56 a.m. Water rescue on Minuteman Drive.

12/30 at 10:17 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/30 at 10:50 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/30 at 12:27 p.m. Alarm call on Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

12/30 at 1:49 p.m. Alarm call on Jones Creek Drive.

12/30 at 5:23 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/30 at 5:33 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

12/30 at 10:52 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/31 at 10:18 a.m. Alarm call on Sumac Lane.

12/31 at 4:29 p.m. Odor investigation on Cascade Road, Old Orchard Beach.

12/31 at 5:38 p.m. Odor investigation on Pine Point Road.

12/31 at 6:12 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/31 at 10:11 p.m. Alarm call on West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

1/1 at 10 a.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

1/1 at 3:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/1 at 4:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/1 at 4:30 p.m. Vehicle fire threatening structure on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/2 at 12:26 a.m. Alarm call on Jones Creek Drive.

1/2 at 9:13 a.m. Assist South Portland.

1/2 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Smithwheel Road, Old Orchard Beach.

1/2 at 5:30 p.m. Structure fire on Pine Point Road.

1/3 at 12:14 a.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

1/3 at 8:45 a.m. Odor investigation on Old Salt Road, Old Orchard Beach.

1/3 at 11:39 a.m. Alarm call on Ashley Drive.

1/3 at 4:10 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/3 at 6:55 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/4 at 7:57 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/4 at 9:56 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/4 at 2:37 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

1/4 at 6:59 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

1/4 at 10:57 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: