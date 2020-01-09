Arrests

12/27 at 6:16 p.m. Nicole Lynn Bouchard, 29, of Gorham, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

12/28 at 1:01 a.m. Caitlyn Sawyer, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a warrant.

12/28 at 5:31 p.m. Patrick Usengimana, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

12/28 at 11:19 p.m. Khalid Alzirkani, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on West Wainwright Circle by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, violating condition of release and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

12/29 at 4:05 p.m. Rachel McIntosh, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

12/29 at 8:10 p.m. Scott Whitaker, 51, of Scarborough, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/1 at 12:46 a.m. Kevran Lawrence, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/1 at 1:21 a.m. Erik Lopez Chaj, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

1/3 at 12:27 a.m. Emmanuel Chikuta, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/3 at 12:32 a.m. Wael Marwad, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a warrant.

1/3 at 4:08 p.m. Eric Hise, 22, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and possession or transfer of theft device or devices.

Summonses

12/27 at 12:57 a.m. Richard Thompson, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

12/27 at 11:11 a.m. Leonard Fink, 32, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

12/28 at 8:43 p.m. A 13-year-old girl, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/29 at 10 a.m. Nati Augostinho, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of assault.

12/31 at 9:25 a.m. Timothy Foster, 35, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/31 at 11:55 a.m. Alicia Chick, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

12/31 at 2:44 p.m. Kaylee Malone, 23, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/1 at 1:57 p.m. Mckayla Catherine Connor, 21, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/2 at 1:51 p.m. Joyce Powell, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle plates or certificate of inspection.

1/2 at 5:15 p.m. Hala Ismail, 22, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/3 at 3:07 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of East Boston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on two charges of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

12/31 at 8:27 a.m. Extrication of victims from machinery on Curtis Street.

12/31 at 11:41 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/31 at 1:33 p.m. Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Pine Street.

12/31 at 2:30 p.m. Public service call on Osborne Avenue.

1/1 at 2:56 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Ocean Street.

1/2 at 9:17 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

1/3 at 12:22 a.m. Gas leak on Sunset Avenue.

1/3 at 2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Westbrook Street.

1/3 at 3:23 p.m. Defective elevator on Jetport Boulevard.

1/3 at 4:47 p.m. Defective elevator on Aviation Boulevard.

1/3 at 5:07 p.m. Hazardous condition on Preble Street.

1/4 at 2:59 p.m. Gas leak on Stanley Street.

1/4 at 4:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Davis Street.

1/5 at 11:36 p.m. Good intent call on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/5 at 4:04 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

1/5 at 5:12 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Loveitts Field Road.

1/6 at 12:05 p.m. Defective elevator on Jetport Boulevard.

1/6 at 1:58 p.m. Defective elevator on Southborough Drive.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

