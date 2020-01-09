Arrests

Adam Joseph Novit, 34, of Gorham, on Dec. 30 on five charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Walker Street.

Robert Adams, 44, of Anne Terrace, on Dec. 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Samuel J. Hopkins, 55, of Bridgton Road, on Dec. 31 on a charge of refusal to submit for arrest or detention and refusal to stop and violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Steven S. Day, 31, of Forest Street, on Jan. 1 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with a prior and operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Alexander P. Morin, 36, of Giles Street, on Jan. 1 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Blue Spruce Farm Road.

A juvenile, 13, on Jan. 1 for theft of services, on Central Street.

Tony Leon Walker, 43, of Land O Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 2 on a charge of indecent conduct, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and assault on an officer, on Westbrook Common.

Cheryl A. Douglass, 54, of Brown Street, on Jan. 2 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo), on Main Street.

Randel Cramm, 56, of Quimby Avenue, on Jan. 2 on a warrant, on Stroudwater Street.

Ja-Quan Darnell Walker, 27, on Jan. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct and fighting and violating condition of release.

Stephanie M. Lora, 26, on Jan. 3 on a charge of domestic violence assault, fighting and disorderly conduct.

Jonathan T. Pranger, 27, of Central Street, on Jan. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, on Central Street.

Zachary E. Farris, 32, of North Street, on Jan. 3 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Daniel A. Seavey, 32, of Portland, on Jan. 3 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Edward A. Carver, 52, of Portland, on Jan. 4 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Main Street.

Renaldo R. Lowry, 26, on Jan. 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures.

Anthony M. Lord, 33, of Portland, on Jan. 5 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Haskell Street.

Ryan T. Fogg, 32, of Gray, on Jan. 5 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Noori Alnajaf, 22, of Teri Circle, on Dec. 31 on a charge of violating condition of release and attaching false plates, on Prospect Street.

Johnathan D. Foster, 33, of Portland, on Jan. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Michael Edward Schultz, 36, of Portland, on Jan. 2 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Riverside Drive.

Linda L. Dunham, 56, of Prospect Street, on Jan. 2 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Helena Lake Ainsworth, 23, of Main Street, on Jan. 2 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

James C. Brooking, 19, of Arlington Avenue, on Jan. 2 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Christa S. Shaw, 38, of Scarborough, on Jan. 5 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: