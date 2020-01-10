NEW GLOUCESTER — The Fraternal Order of Eagles in New Gloucester on Monday donated $10,000 to the town’s Fire/Rescue Department to buy a chest compression system.

The LUCAS (Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System) 3 Chest Compression System does chest compressions while on location and during transport. Having a patient in cardiac arrest normally necessitates the work of six to eight people, but the electromechanical LUCAS system can provide the same work more efficiently and consistently.

The department has been fundraising to buy the device for months. With the donation, the LUCAS 3 can now be purchased through a three-year lease purchase agreement as fundraising continues. The estimated total cost is $17,000.

David Marston, state representative for the New Gloucester Eagles, and Karen Trafford, president of the New Gloucester Eagles, presented the donation at the Selectboard meeting Monday night.

“We thank them highly,” said Fire/Rescue Chief Toby Martin.

The donation was given in thanks to the department for installing an AED (Automated External Difibrillator) at the Eagles Club on Sabbathday Road.

