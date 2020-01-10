Mike D’Andrea is taking over the Falmouth High baseball program, one year after winning a state championship at Scarborough.

Falmouth Athletic Director James Coffey made the announcement of D’Andrea’s hiring Friday afternoon on Twitter.

D’Andrea, who won seven Class A state championships at Deering from 1997-2008 (as well as two girls’ basketball state titles), led Scarborough to a 16-4 record and the school’s first Class A state championship in 2019. Scarborough defeated Oxford Hills, 3-2 in eight innings, just three days after beating South Portland 3-2 in 11 innings for the Class A South title.

He had been at Scarborough for four years.

D’Andrea also coached the Nova Seafood American Legion team to a national title in 2004.

“I’m psyched about it,” said Coffey. “Obviously he’s one of the best of the best … I would say he and I hit it off really well. He obviously impressed us in the interview. His knowledge of the game, his background, his connections. He’s the total package. It just seemed really good from the get-go.”

D’Andrea replaces Kevin Winship, who was at Falmouth for 10 years, winning a Class B state championship in 2012 before the Yachtsmen moved up to Class A. Winship resigned in December.

As a player, D’Andrea helped Portland High win back-to-back Class A championships in 1986 and 1987 before going on to play for the University of Maine. He still holds a share of Maine’s career record for pitching wins with 27.

D’Andrea then pitched in the Atlanta Braves system for four seasons, compiling a 28-24 record with a 4.11 ERA.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 58, SANFORD 44: Leah Woodbury scored 15 points as the Rams (4-5) cruised past the Spartans (3-7) in Sanford.

Adele Nadeau added 12 points, Brylee Bishop had 11 and Olivia Michaud chipped in with 10.

Paige Cote led Sanford with 13 points. Samya Santiague scored 12.

BOOTHBAY 48, WISCASSET 34: Chloe Arsenault scored 11 points as the Seahawks (8-2) defeated the Wolverines (0-10) in Boothbay Harbor.

Madison Faulkingham added seven points, while Glory Blethen, Haley Abbott, Mara Gentry and Kylie Brown had six apiece.

Kateleen Trask led the Wolverines with 17 points. Brianna Orr finished with eight.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YORK 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Sophia Santamaria and Meagan Wentworth tallied two goals apiece to lead York/Traip/Marshwood (5-9) past Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (2-10) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Ella Moon capped the scoring, completing a 2-on-1 with Liz Buckley.

