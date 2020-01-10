Snowshoe with goats

If you are looking for some winter fun and a great outdoor activity, join Stephens Memorial Hospital and Ten Apple Farm, 241 Yarmouth Road, on Sunday, Jan. 12, for a snowshoe hike through the woods with a herd of Alpine dairy goats.

This hike, weather permitting, is approximately a 2-mile loop on fairly well-maintained trails with a small amount of steep terrain. Along the way, you are able to interact with the goats. After the snowshoe hike, you will have the opportunity to milk the goats and enjoy some fresh goat milk and cookies. You will need to provide you own snowshoes. The cost for this class is $10. Call 657-7880 for more information.

Blood drive

Howell’s Gun Shop on 81 West Gray Road is sponsoring a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Blood and power red are needed.

Instant Challenge Workshop

Maine Destination Imagination, a non-profit group that aims to inspire students to become innovators and leaders, will hold an Instant Challenge Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Gray-New Gloucester High School. Student teams will be presented with a surprise challenge that encourages them to think quickly and critically in the allotted time. Email [email protected] for more information.

Karaoke Championships 2020

The Karaoke Championship Series will be held Jan. 24, Feb. 22 and a finale on March 21 at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The January and February dates include prizes for first and second places and honorable mentions, and earns competitors the opportunity to compete at the grand finale on March 21. Bring out your best Cyndi Lauper, Bieber and Springsteen.

Town news

Dog licenses are due. Register now at the Town Hall or graymaine.org.

The town is seeking nominations for its 2019 Volunteer Awards. Nominations can be completed at graymaine.org/nominate. This year’s deadline for submitting nominations is noon on Jan. 31. The annual award ceremony and thank you event will be held in April.

Welcome, pastor

Attend a welcome reception for Pastor Paul and Cristie at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Crossroads Community Church, 14 Lewiston Road. RSVP at forms.gle/gLSuD2pEvwVxrdF5A. Please indicate if you are bringing a dish to share.

Festival volunteers needed

The fifth annual Gray Blueberry Festival will be held Aug. 8 and volunteers are needed. Learn about G-NG groups, build community engagement and promote Gray. It takes four or five volunteers less than seven months to plan this one-day event, which draws over 3,000 people. Volunteers meet once a month starting at the end of January. Email [email protected] or visit Gray Blueberry Festival on Facebook.

Public supper, meet and greet

First Congregational Church is hosting a public supper at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. It includes baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. Adults $8, under 12 $4. Handicapped accessible. Contact 657-4279, day of supper 657-3279.

There will be a meet and greet with Pastor Richard after the regular service on Sunday, Jan. 12. This is a great time to meet Pastor Richard and other nice folks from the church, and to ask questions. All are invited.

New Food Pantry hours

Anyone needing food is welcome at the Gray Community Food Pantry, located in the basement of the First Congregational Church of Gray, Parish House, 5 Brown St., regardless of residency. The pantry is open from 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Friday of every month. For emergency or direct food assistance inquiries please contact Donna Rand at 671-4458.

If you would like to make a donation to the food pantry, please mail donations to the Gray Community Food Pantry, c/o Jan Nowinski.

Library happenings

Movies showing at the Gray Public Library theater are: “Runaway Train” (R), 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16; “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG), 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; “Overcomer” (PG), 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; “Misery” (R), 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

The library will be closed Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11, to take inventory and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

If there is no school due to inclement weather, there is no Story Time. Please call ahead if you’re not sure. Call 657-4110 or visit gray.lib.me.us for more information.

