Republicans should not be afraid that Sen. Susan Collins will vote in the Senate to convict the president on impeachment.

She may feign a stance that appropriate witnesses should be heard, but then reprise her Brett Kavanaugh speech, saying that the guiding principle of America is that all are presumed innocent and that, with conflicting secondhand information, she cannot subvert the will of the people, who duly elected the president with an overwhelming Electoral College majority.

And so, Susan, with you and Kavanaugh and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and President Trump, we will continue to keep America great.

Jack Glatter

Cumberland

