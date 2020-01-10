Republicans should not be afraid that Sen. Susan Collins will vote in the Senate to convict the president on impeachment.
She may feign a stance that appropriate witnesses should be heard, but then reprise her Brett Kavanaugh speech, saying that the guiding principle of America is that all are presumed innocent and that, with conflicting secondhand information, she cannot subvert the will of the people, who duly elected the president with an overwhelming Electoral College majority.
And so, Susan, with you and Kavanaugh and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and President Trump, we will continue to keep America great.
Jack Glatter
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: A mission of peace
-
Kennebunk Post
United Way York County makes new hire
-
South Portland Sentry
Tom Atwell at Thomas Memorial Library
-
Times Record
Sheepscot Chorus to sing “Missa Gaia” Earth Mass
-
Kennebunk Post
Tree trimmers to start work in Kennebunk Light & Power District
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.