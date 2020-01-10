It was a commendable gesture on the part of the Press Herald to give its employees a day off to celebrate Christmas with family and friends.

At the same time, Christians the world over were engaged in the glorious celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The nativity of the Christ-child was the “blessed event” prophesied in the biblical account hundreds of years before His promised arrival.

The child, being born of humble origin, was later heralded as the newborn King of the whole human race.

In the secular world, the incarnation of the Son of God has always been observed as a holiday, whereas Christians honor it as their special holy day.

The “spirit of Christmas” might be better appreciated by some people in their viewing of the time-honored movie rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” containing a message that expresses both love of neighbor and the more sacred aspect of Christmas itself.

But BAH-HUMBUG to the TV channel that would use the lure of profit, with its annoying commercials, to disrupt the presentation of this beloved film (in which Alistair Sims portrays Scrooge).

We look forward joyfully to the approach of the anniversary of the Lord’s coming.

Just take a moment to reflect on the innocence of Tiny Tim’s pleas and the justice of a merciful Lord: “God bless us every one!”

The love of God and love of neighbor define the real essence and true spirit of Christmas.

May the New Year be a happy one for all!

James Mark DeCoste

Portland

