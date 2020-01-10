NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points and Taurean Prince added 17 for Brooklyn.

Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the Heat.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.7 seconds left.

The Nets came up with several clutch plays down the stretch, ending the game with a 17-4 run.

Caris LeVert hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Brooklyn a 112-111 lead with 1:09 remaining, and Prince made a floater in the lane that extended the lead to 114-111 with 25.9 seconds left.

PELICANS 123, KNICKS 111: Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and New Orleans won at New York.

Lonzo Ball contributed 15 points and 11 assists, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Taj Gibson led the Knicks with a season-high 19 points, shooting 8 for 8 from the field. RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton finished with 15. The Knicks lost their fifth straight following a season-best three-game winning streak.

WIZARDS 111, HAWKS 101: Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a poor shooting performance to beat visiting Atlanta.

Washington shot just 37.5 percent but went on a 17-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Atlanta, which has the worst record in the NBA at 8-31, lost for the 14th time in 16 games.

NOTES

FINES: Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana’s T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA, two days after their altercation in the Heat’s victory in Indianapolis.

Warren grabbed Butler by the left arm and spun him around as Butler went for a potential layup with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. They chest-bumped and were separated by referees. Both players received technical fouls.

The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection.

RAPTORS: Swingman Norm Powell was cleared to play Sunday against San Antonio, and star forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol are close to returning.

All three were injured during a Dec. 18 victory at Detroit. Powell hurt his left shoulder, the same injury that caused him to miss 21 games last season. Gasol strained his left hamstring and Siakam injured his groin.

