KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday.

Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice at all on Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he’ll play Sunday.

Jones also didn’t play when the Chiefs lost to the Texans in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.

The only player ruled out for Kansas City is cornerback Morris Claiborne, who did not practice all week. The reason is somewhat of a mystery because he was listed with both not-injury-related and shoulder injury designations.

EAGLES: Josh McCown tore his left hamstring before halftime last Sunday against Seattle, but the Eagles didn’t have any more quarterbacks active in their wild-card round playoff loss to Seattle, so McCown kept playing.

That was what Carson Wentz’s 40-year-old backup said this week. A report Friday said McCown faces surgery, and will need about six months to recover. He will be unable to straighten his left leg for about six weeks.

49ERS: San Francisco activated linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve Friday to make him eligible for the team’s playoff opener against Minnesota.

Alexander initially got injured on Oct. 31 when he tore his pectoral muscle in a win at Arizona. He was placed on injured reserve and wasn’t expected back this soon.

