CAPE ELIZABETH – Antoinette Selenia Rau died on Dec. 31, 2019. She was born, the youngest daughter of Daniel and Barbara Selenia in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 16, 1919.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Herbert W. Rau; oldest son, Emil D. Rau; and four older sisters.

She is survived by Herbert E. and Lynne Rau of Cape Elizabeth, Robert S. and Susan Rau of Minot, N.D., and Antoinette C. and James Byrne of Oak Harbor, Wash. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the entire staff at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth for their kindness and wonderful care for Antoinette while she was living there.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Antoinette’s online guest book.

In lieu of visiting hours or a memorial service, remembrance of Antoinette will be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

The family encourages those wishing to remember Antoinette to donate to the

American Macular

Degeneration Foundation

instead of sending flowers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous