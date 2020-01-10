TOPSHAM – Claire Anita (Labbe) Hoover, 84, of Topsham shed her earthly bonds and entered into heaven on Dec. 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Dementia/Alzheimer.

She was born in May 1935 to Alice M. (Cote) and Philip O. Labbe Jr in Brunswick. She was a 1954 graduate of Brunswick High SchooI.

Claire married James (Jim) Hoover, a US Air Force airman, in 1956. Together they began the 20 year Air Force career that took them to three overseas and eight stateside tours. As an Air Force wife Claire made her family a home wherever the Air Force assigned them. With her “Maine Gal” determination she embraced each tour. She was active in her children’s school, sports and Scouting programs. Claire and Jim returned to settle in Topsham in 1974 after Jim retired from the USAF.

Claire was predeceased by her parents Alice and Philip Labbe Jr; her brothers Alexis (Tex), Gerard, and Maurice Labbe; her daughter Brenda Diane Hoover ( 1958).

She is survived by her husband Jim Hoover of 63 years; her son James (Jim) Hoover and wife Jo Gergosian of Topsham, daughter Angela M. (Hoover) Calderon and husband Joe of Cleburne, Texas; granddaughter Katie Rose Napoli (Andrew) of Topsham and granddaughter Melina Calderon of High Point, N.C.

Claire never met a stranger. Even as Alzheimer’s took control she continued to say “hello”, “hi” and waved; an inspiration and encouragement to many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.midcoasthumane.org

Bright Focus Alzheimer’s research www.brightfocus.org/research/Alzheimer

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous