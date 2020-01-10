CUMBERLAND CENTER – Constance Ann Mulherin, 94, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Born in Portland on August 10, 1925, Constance was the first child of the late Konstanty and Anna (Nalbach) Konon. She was raised in Portland and graduated from Deering High School, class of 1943. She worked for the telephone company for seven years in the accounting department prior to her marriage. In her early 20s, Connie met Dennis A. Mulherin. Little did either of them know, but that would be the beginning of a 40-year marriage. Dennis and Connie were married on Feb. 11, 1950 and shortly thereafter began their family and raised us on the foundations of love. Dennis’ job required numerous relocations throughout Maine; Malone, New York and Rutland, Vt. Despite all the upheaval these moves created, our mother always made the transitions smooth for us. Ultimately, they returned to the Portland area in 1973. Two days after their 40th anniversary, Dennis passed away.

In 1999 Connie relocated to Cumberland Center where she developed wonderful and lasting relationships with her neighbors. She also was very active in Holy Martyrs Church until her health declined.

Connie enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. However, it was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her the most joy throughout her life. She was a loving, kind person who always put others above herself. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her husband and parents, Connie was predeceased by her siblings, Rita O’Brien, Joseph Konon, John Konon and Philip Konon; and her son-in-law, Robert Pilatzke.

She is survived by her children, Catherine A. Pilatzke of Delmar, N.Y., Margaret M. Jankowski and husband Stanley of Manchester Center, Vt., Anne C. Partlow and husband Philip of Ludlow, Vt., Mary T. Mulherin of Cumberland Center, Dennis J. Mulherin of Westborough, Mass., and John M. Mulherin and wife Barbara of Brattleboro, Vt. She was the adoring Grandma of 11 grandchildren, and G.G. of 11 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours celebrating Connie’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Constance’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Maine Children’s Cancer Program

100 Campus Dr #107

Scarborough, ME 04074

