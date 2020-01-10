SCARBOROUGH – Daniel P. McGonagle, 90, of Kennebunk, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on Nov. 14, 1929 in Everett, Mass. to parents, Patrick and Delia (Connelly) McGonagle.

He was educated in Portland and Yarmouth public schools, and following his graduation from Portland High School in 1949, he attended Portland Jr. College. He worked a short time with Sears Roebuck in Portland before serving his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked for the Portland Press Herald. On Feb. 4, 1959, Daniel married the love of his life, Jackie Valliere, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. He then worked as a telephone lineman for 30 years with New England Telephone Company, retiring in 1983.

Daniel was a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed doing woodworking, golfing, and shopping for antiques.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie McGonagle of Biddeford; son, Jody McGonagle of Biddeford, daughter, Lee Ann McGonagle of Pittsfield, Mass.; two brothers, William McGonagle of North Yarmouth and Henry McGonagle and wife Donna of Weston, Vt., two sisters, Mary Marello and husband James of Gaithersburg, Md., and Barbara Christianson of Shawnee Misseou, Kan.; three grandchildren, Myles McGonagle of San Diego, Adam McGonagle serving with the U.S. Navy in Atsugi, Japan and Maureen McGonagle of Biddeford.

He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Morrill; and his son, Patrick McGonagle.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, from 12 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

