KENNEBUNK – Herman William Cohen, 37, of Kennebunk, passed away suddenly in Biddeford on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Herman was born in Waterville March 9, 1982, the beloved son of Laurie and Marlene Linarez Cohen, attended Berwick Academy and graduated from Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H. A gifted athlete, he loved to play lacrosse and hockey, at which he excelled, and loved to play all sports including tennis.

He received certification from N.T.I. for his Class A driving certificate and was employed by Casella Transportation as a truck driver.

While visiting Florida, he met Nisha Dattadeen and instantly knew her to be his soulmate and they were married two weeks later. Herman was remembered for his humbleness and devotion to his family, he loved to help his dad around the place, and was devoted to St. Anthony.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nisha Cohen of Kennebunk; his parents, Laurie and Marlene Cohen of Kennebunk; two uncles, General Bacily Linarez, Peruvian Army, and Dr. Augusto E. Linarez, PhD; extended family includes Dr. Victor Rodriguez of Vigo, Spain; mother-in-law, Zoride Dattadeen; and a brother and four sisters-in-law in Trinidad and Tobago; Pilar Rosa of Madrid, Spain; and Maika Santiago of Ibiza, Spain.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd. Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Herman’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

