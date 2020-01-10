FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Mr. Joseph H. Hosmer of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 70.

Joe Hosmer lived on a ranch in Fredericksburg, Texas with his wife Sandy of 38 years, and their two working English Cocker Spaniels. He spent his summers in northern New England where they would stay until the leaves fell and well into the grouse and woodcock season. Then they would go back south for quail and into the plains for pheasants.

Professionally, Joe had a highly successful career of over four decades, in corporate business, as a professional and as an entrepreneur. In 1979, Joe established MOUNTAIN, LTD. and over the following 28 years, his firm evolved to become a leading provider of telecom staffing, and direct placement services, on a worldwide basis. Joe stepped down as chairman, president, and CEO when he and his wife, Sandy, sold the firm in January of 2007. MOUNTAIN, LTD. employs approximately 1,000 professionals, working on three continents.

Joe sat on the board of directors of five communications-related corporations (Telecom, CATV, and ISP), three orofessional trade associations, and several non-profit boards.

In 2003, Joe was appointed to the Business Advisory Council (BAC), which is affiliated with the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). Later he became a member of the Presidential Business Commission. He was recognized in 2004 with the ‘Ronald Reagan Republican Gold Medal’ “…for his support of conservative initiatives within the business community”. In 2005 he won the ‘Businessperson of the Year’ award, for the state of Maine.

In 2011, Joe was honored to be inducted into the Telephone Hall of Fame. This was especially meaningful for Joe as his father was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.

In 2014, Joe was inducted into the National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS) Hall of Fame for his contribution to the industry and his expertise in talent recruitment.

Growing up on a farm in Vermont, Joe was raised with a first-hand knowledge and appreciation for nature, conservation and sustainable use. He has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation for decades, particularly within the global hunting and sustainable use community.

In 2004, Joe served on the five-person Board of Directors of Maine’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Council, the group that orchestrated the defeat of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) authored Maine Bear Referendum.

Of note, Joe testified before the U.S. Congress regarding the benefits of international wildlife funding, as well as presenting to the European Union’s wildlife committee about CITES matters. He addressed a formal U.S. Congressional breakfast meeting about the African poaching crisis and as such was the guest of honor at the Botswana Embassy in Washington, D.C. From 2006, for many years he presided over the African Wildlife Consultative Forum (AWCF), a multinational forum that brings government leaders, political and scientific agencies, NGOs, United Nations, CITES, Professional Hunter Associations and other wildlife stakeholders together to collaborate on current wildlife matters.

When hunting was closed in Tajikistan, Joe joined a team of wildlife biologists as a wildlife economist and made several trips to Tajikistan. He joined the biologists in the field as well as leading negotiations with the office of the country’s president. Together, they successfully reopened the sustainable-use hunting of Marco Polo sheep.

Most recently, Joe was involved with the leadership of Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, the CAMPFIRE Trust of Zimbabwe, and the Safari Club International Foundation. In 2017, Joe was the recipient of the most prestigious Safari Club International honor; the Hall of Fame award, for his dedication, achievements and efforts in worldwide conservation.

Joe served on the SCI and SCI Foundation Executive Committee from 2003 to 2010. During these years, he was elected to the positions of vice president and corporate treasurer. In 2010, he stepped away from the SCI Executive Committee to serve the SCI Foundation as its president from December 2010 to June 2017, an experience he cherished and was very proud of.

Joe was a lion; in business, hunting, and the international conservation world. He gave selflessly to his family, friends, and philanthropic passions. Always optimistic, with a big smile, and his glorious white mustache framing it.

Mr. Hosmer is survived by his wife; Sandra Piecewicz Hosmer of Fredericksburg, Texas; two daughters and son, Megan Hosmer Cooley of California, Joshua Grant Hosmer of Vermont, Brittany (Ricardo) Longoria of Fredericksburg, Texas; three grandchildren, Mickayla Cooley, Peyton Cooley and Sig Joseph Hosmer Peterson; sister, Nan (Joseph) Frost of Massachusetts.

Visitation for Mr. Hosmer will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, 301 E. San Antonio Street in Fredericksburg, Texas 78624. Reception to follow in the Hosmer trophy room in Fredericksburg.

Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date in Maine.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions in his memory to the

Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church

20 Petrograd Street

Berlin, NH 03570

