LEXINGTON, Ky. – Stephen M. Tatarczuk, of Lexington Ky., passed away at his home on Dec. 24, 2019, after losing his battle to cancer.

The son of Anthony M. Tatarczuk and Faye V. Ingalls-Tatarczuk, he was born in Portland on March 29, 1952.

He attended St. Dominic’s Elementary School, King Jr. High School and graduated from Portland High School. He then went on to study photography and art in Boston.

After college he returned home to Portland where he worked at the Danforth Street Neighborhood Youth Center. While there he oversaw programs to help neighborhood children and teens to have a place to meet and interact in a safe and fun environment.

His next venture was to sell Kirby vacuum cleaners where he owned his own distributorship in South Portland. He was a true entrepreneur and eventually ended up purchasing and operating a variety store in Scarborough called Black Point Market.

After years in business he decided to sell and try a new adventure. He owned and operated Dos Locos Mexican Restaurant on Exchange Street in the Old Port. He eventually moved his restaurant to a new larger location on India Street, where he could provide entertainment for his customers. He loved to listen to jazz bands and it provided opportunity to connect with the Portland community.

His next move was to Kentucky where he had several different job opportunities with Johnson and Johnson, Mortgage Lending and Education recruitment for Spencereian College before his retirement.

Stephen always had a passion for baseball, first as a player and then as a little league coach for many years. He loved to sing, especially while cooking breakfast in the kitchen making the perfect bacon. You could also catch him singing Mustang Sally at karaoke nights at local places. A couple of his favorites included Casey’s and the Old Port Tavern.

He was a legendary Dungeon Master putting on many adventures with his friends, family, children and grandchildren. Using unique voices to bring characters to life, he had an ability to engage his audience young and old and make everyone smile with his infectious imagination.

His calm nature and sense of humor, gave people reassurance that things would be okay even during the most stressful events in life. He would light up the room with his humor and charismatic charm. This is how he will always be remembered by his loved ones.

He was predeceased by his parents, Faye and Anthony Tatarczuk; his sister, Lisa Tatarczuk of Massachusetts, brother-in-law, Paul Amato of Lewiston; and his infant son, Chance Stephen Tatarczuk.

He is survived by his wife, Katharine J. King of Lexington, Ky.; his daughter, Corey Tatarczuk and husband David Hale of Brooklyn N.Y., daughter, Jamie Tatarczuk of Australia, daughter, Lindsay Tatarczuk-Badger and fiancé, Joseph Pelletier of Wells, son, Jeffrey Tatarczuk and wife Julie Tatarczuk of Wells; his sister, Lori St.Onge and husband Peter St.Onge of Gorham, sister, Carol Bickford and husband Peter Bickford of South Portland, sister, Vicki Amato of Lewiston; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He will be missed by those who loved him and we will always remember Stephen with his guitar playing and singing “Fire and Rain” and “Blackbird”.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland on Jan. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 23,2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Profenno’s Pizzeria and Pub at 934 Main Street in Westbrook for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 U.S. Route 1

Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

or online at

mainecancer.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous