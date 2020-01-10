POWNAL – Vernon “Topper” Best passed on Jan. 5, 2020. He was born in Portland on June 5, 1945.

He had owned many businesses and was a lifelong resident of Pownal. He went to Greely High School, enjoyed summers in Bridgton, boating, fishing, gardening, was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and loved classic cars.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arlene; two daughters, Valerie and Veronica; three grandchildren, Nicole, Sean, and Matthew; and, two great-grandchildren.

Services will be Jan. 18, 2020, at the Brunswick SDA Church, 333 Maine St., at 2:30 p.m.

