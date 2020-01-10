GORHAM — Grant Nadeau hit a floater in the lane to give Gorham the lead for good, and the Rams upset the Thornton Academy 60-59 in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Saturday.

Nadeau led a balanced attack with 19 points, including nine in the third quarter when Gorham (5-5) turned a 33-32 halftime deficit into a 49-43 lead. Bode Meader dropped in 16 points, Jordan Bretton had 13, and Nick Strout added 10.

Payton Jones led the Golden Trojans (8-2) with 36 points, aided by seven 3-pointers.

KENNEBUNK 55, BIDDEFORD 43: Max Murray scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half, leading the Rams (8-2) past Tigers (4-4) in Biddeford.

Adam Lux tossed in 11 points for Kennebunk, which led 28-19 at halftime.

Alex McAlevey led Biddeford with 13 points. Will Harriman chipped in with 11.

FALMOUTH 48, MASSABESIC 32: Brady Coyne hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Yachtsmen (8-3) opened a 22-9 lead on their way to a win over the Mustangs (2-9) in Falmouth.

Ethan McKee led Falmouth with 14 points. Coyne finished with 12, and Nicholas Pitre chipped in with seven.

James Saccuzzo scored 12 points for Massabesic.

WINDHAM 37, BANGOR 35: Chris Naylor scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles (5-6) edged the Rams (7-3) in Windham.

Windham was held to eight points in the first half but used a 15-5 advantage in the third quarter to take a 23-20 lead.

Eric Weisser chipped in with eight points. Naylor grabbed six rebounds.

Henry Westrich paced Bangor with 13 points. Andrew Szwez scored nine.

SOUTH PORTLAND 57, SCARBOROUGH 37: Geremi Baez scored 16 points to lead the Red Riots (11-0) past the Red Storm (6-5) in South Portland.

Hunter Owen added 13 points and Pamba Pamba had nine for the Riots.

Brian Austin led Scarborough with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

CHEVERUS 63, LEWISTON 53: Nick Galli scored 19 points as the Stags (4-7) defeated the Blue Devils (6-5) in overtime in Portland.

Cheverus made 9 of 12 free throws in overtime. Dylan Morrison added 14 points and Nolan Sanborn had 13.

Lewiston’s Evan Williams, who finished with 10 points, made a driving layup as time expired in regulation. David Omasombo led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

GREELY 55, WELLS 48: Logan Bagshaw scored 20 points and Luke Gabloff had 11 to lead the Rangers (7-5) past the Warriors (3-4) in Wells.

Nate Chandler paced Wells with 16 points and nine rebounds. Caleb Corey added 11 points and Gavyn Leighton had 10.

YORK 69, CAPE ELIZABETH 43: The Wildcats (10-0) raced to a 41-15 halftime lead and cruised past the Capers (4-6) in Cape Elizabeth.

York put four players in double figures: Brady Cummins with 18, Will MacDonald with 15, and Jonathan Donovan and Riley Linn with 13 apiece.

Will Bowe scored 15 points and Nolan Smith had 11 for the Capers.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 81, FREEPORT 66: Jay Hawkes poured in 24 points to lead the Patriots (5-5) past the Falcons (4-6) in Freeport.

Matthew Johnson contributed 16 points, while Nick Pelletier scored 14.

Five players scored in double figures for Freeport, led by Blaine Cockburn with 14 and Heath Cockburn with 12.

OXFORD HILLS 59, NOBLE 51: Hayden Paine tossed in 16 points as the Vikings (1-9) defeated the Knights (1-9) in North Berwick.

Cole Huckins added 14 points and Elias Soehren scored 12.

Noble got 16 points from Garrett Brown and 15 from Tyreek Rose.

LEAVITT 71, MORSE 43: Joziah Learned scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as the Hornets (7-2) raced out to a 29-9 lead en route to a win over the Shipbuilders (1-8) in Bath.

Keegan Melanson paced Leavitt with 16 points, Cole Morin contributed 15 and Wyatt Hathaway added 12.

Boden Gould led Morse with 13 points.

MARSHWOOD 43, BRUNSWICK 37: The Hawks (6-5) opened an 18-9 lead after one quarter and held off the Dragons (6-3) in South Berwick.

Marshwood got 17 points from Cullen Casey and seven apiece from Justin Bryant and Aidan Sullivan.

James Belanger paced Brunswick with 16 points, going 8 for 9 from the free-throw line.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 81, SACOPEE VALLEY 56: Ryan Crockett poured in 34 points, including 26 in the first half, to power the Seagulls (4-5) past the Hawks (2-7) at Old Orchard Beach.

Jaden Davies scored 10 points for Old Orchard Beach, while David Anderson and Landen Johnson chipped in with eight apiece.

Sean Wedgewood led Sacopee Valley with 19 points. Teagan Meggison tossed in 17.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 79, ERSKINE ACADEMY 45: Patrick McKenney scored 19 points and Trevor Brown added 17 for the Panthers (10-1) in a win over the Eagles (0-11) in Waldoboro.

Medomak also got 13 points and six steals from Parker Morrison.

Daniel Page led Erskine with 16 points.

FOREST HILLS 87, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 37: Hunter Cuddy sank seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points to lead the Tigers (11-0) to a win over the Lions (0-8) in Jackman.

Jeremiah Hale added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Paul Tran led Greater Portland Christian with 12 points.

RANGELEY 66, ISLESBORO 31: Nolan Boone and Ian Lillis each had 15 points to pace the Lakers (9-1) to a win over the Eagles (1-7) in Rangeley.

Matthew Stout chipped in with 14 points.

Sam Jagger led Islesboro with 10 points. Shamus Dove had eight.

ST. DOMINIC 55, RICHMOND 53: Eli St. Laurent scored 15 points as the Saints (4-5) edged the Bobcats (4-6) in Auburn.

Gabe Carey and Marshal Adams each had 14 points for St. Dom’s.

Calob Densmore led Richmond with 18 points. Kenny Bing and Dakota Gilpatrick each chipped in with 15.

LISBON 57, HALL-DALE 43: The Greyhounds (6-3) opened a 17-2 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Bulldogs (6-3) in Lisbon Falls.

Lisbon’s DJ Douglass made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Ring Ring added 12 and Charlie Doyle scored eight.

Josh Nadeau had 14 points for Hall-Dale. Patrick Rush contributed 12 and Caleb Peaslee had 11.

HOCKEY

YORK 4, MT. ARARAT 0: Tyler Conant scored twice and Ben Soares recorded the shutout as the Wildcats (4-4) defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-6-1) in Dover, New Hampshire.

York also got goals from Colin Butters and Aiden Dowling.

GORHAM 3, LEAVITT 2: Aidan Enck scored off a pass from Nolan Gava in overtime to give the Rams (5-1-1) a win over Leavitt/GNG/Oak Hill/Poland (3-7) at the USM Ice Arena.

Jonah Bird got the other two goals for the Rams, with assists from Gava and Aaron Mains.

Blake Springer and Reese Collins scored for the Kings.

SCARBOROUGH 7, THORNTON ACADEMY 4: Zach Chaisson notched a hat trick and the Red Storm (6-1-1) overcame a 4-1 first-period deficit against the Golden Trojans (5-2) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Cam Budway scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Owen Denbow and Will Marcotte also scored for Scarborough.

Sawyer Wirsing had a goal and two assists for Thornton.

