AFC

No. 6 Titans (10-7) at No. 1 Ravens (14-2), 8:15 p.m. Saturday (CBS)

Spread: Baltimore by 10

Outlook: Former Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill, has had a great run to lead Tennessee this far. He earned a big payday from the Titans as free agency looms, but this is how it ends. Harshly – with the best team in football at home, off a bye and flexing its might. Tannehill needed 72 passing yards last week to dethrone the Patriots with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and defense. But he will need to do much more, and Baltimore’s pass defense will be trouble. The Ravens and dual threat Lamar Jackson also will be much more of a handful for Tennessee’s defense than New England. The Ravens broke the league record for most rushing yards, although Mark Ingram (calf) is legitimately questionable, and his absence would be a much-needed break for Titans, who would be first No. 6 seed to advance in this round since 2010. Tennessee is the Cinderella of these playoffs. Baltimore is the team that reminds us fairy tales aren’t real.

Prediction: Ravens, 34-16

NFC

No. 6 Vikings (11-6) at No. 1 49ers (13-3), 4:35 p.m. Saturday (NBC)

Spread: 49ers by 7.

Outlook: The Vikings’ huge upset at New Orleans was fashioned by a healthy Dalvin Cook and the answer to ‘whatever happened to Adam Thielen’. Now Thielen and Stefon Diggs both are questionable, while the 49ers’ defense looks healthier with the return of DE Dee Ford and LB Kwon Alexander. The NFC matchups are tighter than the AFC, though it would not be shocking if Seattle and Minnesota gave the NFL its first No. 5 vs. No. 6 conference final since the league adopted the current playoff format in 1990. Predicting it? No. But I’m not discounting it, either. I’m taking Jimmy Garoppolo at home late Saturday afternoon and off a bye, but also leaning toward the Vikings with points.

Prediction: 49ers, 24-20

Last week: 0-4 overall, 0-4 vs. spread.

Regular season: 169-86-1; 129-120-5

