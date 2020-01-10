WISCASSET — The Sheepscot Valley Chorus is preparing for an April performance of Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia (Earth Mass): A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth.”
The first public rehearsal will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Congregational Church in Wiscasset.
The performance of “Missa Gaia” celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Written by Paul Winter in 1981, the work was dedicated to St. Francis, the patron saint of ecology. In “Missa Gaia” Winter created a work both ecumenical and ecological, embracing all the voices of the Earth. The piece will feature a children’s choir, African percussion, bass, cello, guitar, organ, piano and soprano sax, along with animal calls.
Members of the Chorus welcome and encourage new singers to join us. Those wishing to participate may call director Linda Blanchard at (207) 380-2768, or come to the first rehearsal.
