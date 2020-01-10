NEWPORT — Maine State Police continued their investigation Friday into what they are calling a domestic violence homicide at a Newport home.

The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team had taped off the perimeter of the home at 16 North St. where Anielka Allen, 37, was found dead. Newport Police had called state police detectives to the home after receiving a 911 call at about 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Anielka Allen’s husband, Frederick Allen, 40, was arrested and charged late Thursday afternoon in connection with his wife’s death, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The couple had lived in the home since 2012. Police had made only one other visit to the home since the Allens lived there, according to Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.

“We had been called to the home before for a dispute,” Macdaid said. “I wouldn’t even call it a domestic call. It was for a disagreement. There was no assault.”

Macdaid noted that the homicide was an “isolated incident,” and that Newport is “safe at this point.”

The couple had been married since 2000 and shared two teenage children, according to the Bangor Daily News. It was also reported that the couple were having marital problems.

Frederick Allen is being held at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. He was scheduled to appear in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue is representing the state according to Marc Mallon, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

The body of Anielka Allen was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday.

Cathy Owen, a friend of Anielka Allen, reacted to her death on Facebook Thursday night.

“Oh my goodness! So sad, I just found out that this beautiful woman Anielka Allen, that I went to Medical Assisting school with has passed away due to domestic violence!” the post said. “As a survivor of domestic violence my heart breaks. Anyone that has dealt with this knows how scary it can be. Rest in peace you beautiful, intelligent, strong, funny woman! I’m saying prayers for your children, family, and friends.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: