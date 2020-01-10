NEWPORT — Maine State Police continued their investigation Friday into what they are calling a domestic violence homicide at a Newport home.

Frederick Allen, 40, was arrested and charged late Thursday afternoon in connection with killing his wife, Anielka Allen, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Frederick Allen made an initial appearance Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. The body of Anielka Allen was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team taped off the perimeter of the home at 16 North St. where Anielka Allen, 37, was found dead Thursday. Newport Police had called state police detectives to the home after receiving a 911 call at about 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The couple had lived in the home since 2012. Police had made only one other visit to the home since then, according to Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.

“We had been called to the home before for a dispute,” Macdaid said. “I wouldn’t even call it a domestic call. It was for a disagreement. There was no assault.”

Macdaid said the homicide was an “isolated incident.”

The couple had been married since 2000 and had two teenage children, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Frederick Allen is being held at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue is representing the state, according to Marc Mallon, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

Cathy Owen, a friend of Anielka Allen, reacted to her death Thursday night on Facebook.

“Oh my goodness! So sad, I just found out that this beautiful woman Anielka Allen, that I went to Medical Assisting school with has passed away due to domestic violence!” the post said. “As a survivor of domestic violence my heart breaks. Anyone that has dealt with this knows how scary it can be. Rest in peace you beautiful, intelligent, strong, funny woman! I’m saying prayers for your children, family, and friends.”

