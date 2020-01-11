The folks at Eddie’s Variety Store in Portland have been taking a collection for many years to help children in need at the holidays.
And the annual donation – $313 this year – arrived with the latest batch of donations to the Press Herald Toy Fund. The fund is still in need of cash donations from readers to sustain the charity as it moves into its seventh decade helping Maine families.
Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper, and those that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online. Financial support also is accepted year-round and ensures that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
Eddie’s Variety $313
Anonymous $100
Pleasantdale Hose Company 3 III $200
In loving memory of Scott, from Lyndsay $25
In memory of Thomas W. Rowe $50
Richard & Eleanor Morrell $100
Kent Peterson $100
Anonymous $50
Year to date $123,771.40
