The folks at Eddie’s Variety Store in Portland have been taking a collection for many years to help children in need at the holidays.

And the annual donation – $313 this year – arrived with the latest batch of donations to the Press Herald Toy Fund. The fund is still in need of cash donations from readers to sustain the charity as it moves into its seventh decade helping Maine families.

How to donate or apply for help THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties. • DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made year round at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. • FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper, and those that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online. Financial support also is accepted year-round and ensures that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Eddie’s Variety $313

Anonymous $100

Pleasantdale Hose Company 3 III $200

In loving memory of Scott, from Lyndsay $25

In memory of Thomas W. Rowe $50

Richard & Eleanor Morrell $100

Kent Peterson $100

Anonymous $50

Year to date $123,771.40

