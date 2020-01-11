The Afghanistan war has been exposed as a nonstop farce and yet two weeks ago, Maine’s senators, Angus King and Susan Collins, voted in favor of the latest military budget, or National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2020.

Considering the indisputable story of government deception, details of which were released by The Washington Post on Dec. 9, Sens. Collins and King had no ethical choice other than to vote against this military budget. The interviews and memos by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reveal that government and military officials in the Bush and Obama administrations had been lying about the reasons for and status of the conflict since the beginning.

The bottom line is that by not condemning the deceit, corruption, unnecessary loss of lives and thievery of American tax dollars surrounding this war, they condone it. There is no gray area. The U.S. public has been consistently misled about what officials admit in the interviews is an unwinnable war, about which our senators show no regret or concern.

Once the deception was exposed, there was no reasonable argument to vote for this defense budget. By voting to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, Sens. King and Collins are choosing to continue fighting this unwinnable war and to endorse its official coverup.

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: