Donald Trump’s desire to destroy Iran’s cultural treasures should not surprise anyone. During the 2016 Republican primary debates, Trump boasted that he would torture enemy combatants and kill their families. Even after U.S. military leaders said the military would have to disobey such orders, Trump said the troops would not disobey him.
If Trump had not been prevented from turning his bloody fantasies into reality, our soldiers would have been forced to choose between disobeying presidential orders and suffering the consequences, or committing morally unspeakable acts.
The man exhibits no regard for human life or moral values. Why would anyone expect him to see the worth of a country’s cultural heritage to that country or to the whole civilized world?
LeRoy J. Mottla
Peaks Island
