New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, and two of those problems are going to require offseason surgery, according to the Boston Herald.

Edelman played with a separated AC joint in his left shoulder, according to reports. Later in the year, the slot receiver was also dealing with an injury to his left knee, which will now require a scope to identify and help remove a loose body. His shoulder will be surgically repaired.

The 33-year-old, who played through those injuries along with a rib problem, still managed a career-high 1,117 receiving yards on 100 catches, plus six touchdowns. Those were team highs in all three categories for Edelman, who was just named the Patriots 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner for exemplifying the principles of “courage and sportsmanship” while also serving as a “source of inspiration.

“He’s a pretty tough guy,” quarterback Tom Brady said during the season. “He wants to be out there competing and playing. I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that. He’s a tough guy.”

BROWNS: After meeting with eight candidates over the past two weeks – including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday – Cleveland still hasn’t decided on a choice for its next coach.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, guided by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, met with McDaniels for seven hours. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job that he’s been connected with three times.

McDaniels was thought to be favored by Haslam, who has fired five coaches since buying the Browns in 2012. But at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any clear front-runner, and it’s possible the Browns could be waiting for Saturday’s playoff games to conclude before making their next move.

FALCONS: Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.

This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

