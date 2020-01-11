COLLEGE

North Dakota State wins eight FCS national title

Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.

After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3. Hendricks, who earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal, then picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and fourth-ranked Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) beat No. 3 Kansas (12-3, 2-1) 67-55 in Lawrence, Kansas for the Bears’ first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Megan Walker scored 22 points and Christyn Willimas had 21 as top-ranked UConn (13-1, 4-0 American) responded to its first loss of the season with a 91-51 rout of Houston (8-9, 1-2), in Hartford, Connecticut.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Organizers said that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

ATP CUP: Rafael Nadal weathered an early barrage before beating Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to clinch Spain’s semifinal win over Australia in Sydney and secure a spot in the inaugural ATP Cup decider against Serbia.

Second-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in Saturday’s earlier semifinal.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinals in Brisbane, Australia. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon’s final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Corinne Suter’s consistent year in downhill racing finally earned her a first World Cup win, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

Suter defied poor visibility in a race twice delayed to finish 0.29 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago.

Suter’s Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin was third, 0.98 back, two weeks after also placing third in a World Cup slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup standings leader, skipped Saturday’s race.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Zan Kranjec rode a wild second run down the steep Adelboden slope to win a World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland and lead the season-long standings.

Sixth fastest in the morning run, Kranjec’s aggressive style took him 0.29 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic, who got a career-best result.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich.

Rashford opened the scoring after 27 minutes of a one-sided encounter with a volley at the far post, then added a penalty kick.

U.S. MEN’S TEAM: Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania has been added to the United States’ training camp roster ahead of a Feb. 1 exhibition against Costa Rica at Carson, California.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.

