COLLEGE
North Dakota State wins eight FCS national title
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.
After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3. Hendricks, who earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal, then picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and fourth-ranked Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) beat No. 3 Kansas (12-3, 2-1) 67-55 in Lawrence, Kansas for the Bears’ first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Megan Walker scored 22 points and Christyn Willimas had 21 as top-ranked UConn (13-1, 4-0 American) responded to its first loss of the season with a 91-51 rout of Houston (8-9, 1-2), in Hartford, Connecticut.
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Organizers said that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.
ATP CUP: Rafael Nadal weathered an early barrage before beating Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to clinch Spain’s semifinal win over Australia in Sydney and secure a spot in the inaugural ATP Cup decider against Serbia.
Second-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in Saturday’s earlier semifinal.
BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinals in Brisbane, Australia. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon’s final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.
SKIING
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Corinne Suter’s consistent year in downhill racing finally earned her a first World Cup win, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
Suter defied poor visibility in a race twice delayed to finish 0.29 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago.
Suter’s Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin was third, 0.98 back, two weeks after also placing third in a World Cup slalom.
Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup standings leader, skipped Saturday’s race.
MEN’S WORLD CUP: Zan Kranjec rode a wild second run down the steep Adelboden slope to win a World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland and lead the season-long standings.
Sixth fastest in the morning run, Kranjec’s aggressive style took him 0.29 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic, who got a career-best result.
SOCCER
PREMIER LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich.
Rashford opened the scoring after 27 minutes of a one-sided encounter with a volley at the far post, then added a penalty kick.
U.S. MEN’S TEAM: Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania has been added to the United States’ training camp roster ahead of a Feb. 1 exhibition against Costa Rica at Carson, California.
SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.
– News service report
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s girls’ roundup: Scarborough knocks off South Portland
-
Sports
Defense dominates as 49ers roll past Vikings, 27-10
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Harden reaches milestone as Rockets roll
-
Local & State
Eddie’s Variety Store in Portland helps out toy fund again
-
College
Maine college roundup: UMaine earns second straight win in women’s basketball