PORTLAND — The Welcome to Winter Festival, hosted by WinterKids and Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities, will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, at Payson Park.

The free event that includes sledding, tubing, snowshoeing, ice skating and other activities takes place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“Our mission is to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity,” says Julie Mulkern, executive director of WinterKids. “This event is a true community effort that showcases many welcoming, fun activities to help families stay healthy outdoors in the winter.”

The park will be closed to traffic starting at 10:30 am. Custom Coach will run a shuttle from the Ocean Avenue School parking lot to Payson Park from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is presented by Anthem and supported by Diversified Communications and AAA of Northern New England,

